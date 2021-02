In a tragic road accident, two persons have been killed while four have been severely wounded on Monday evening in Boko.

The incident occurred when a head-on collision between a cement carrying truck and an SIS Prosegur cash-carrying vehicle took place at Lampara’s Saloni area.

The deceased have been identified as Aarjen Rabha and Deepak Koch.

The injured Apu Dey, Dipankar Ghosh, Shiv Boro, and Sanjay Deka have been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.