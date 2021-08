2 Killed in Road Accident at Boko

In a tragic accident, two people died on spot at Rajapara in Boko. A Bolero Pick up van hit a tree after it lost control.

The two persons including the driver are still trapped inside the vehicle.

The apple-laden truck bearing registration number AS 17C 4880 met with the accident on Thursday morning.

However, police reached the spot and started inquiry into the incident.

