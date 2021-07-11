2 Killed In Separate Assam Police Encounters

In an attempt to flee police custody on Saturday night, notorious criminal Jainul Abedin was killed in an encounter by Nagaon Police.

The incident took place at Nagaon’s Dhing in an area called Salkati.

As per initial reports, Abedin was involved and accused in many crimes.

On the other hand, one more murder accused was killed in Chirang on Saturday.

Within 24 hrs Chirang Police cracked the case of the brutal murder of Home Guard Eyad Ali. 3 persons were arrested and the murder weapons were recovered.

In an attempt to flee from Police custody, escaping accused Abdul Khalek sustained bullet injuries and later succumbed to his injuries, Chirang district police tweeted.

According to a news agency report, at least 13 suspected insurgents and criminals have been killed and dozens, including rape accused and cattle smugglers, injured in police encounters in the northeastern state since the second BJP-led government assumed power two months ago.