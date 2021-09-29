National

2 Killed In World War-II Bomb Explosion In Manipur

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Picture

An explosion in Manipur’s Moreh town on Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of two people.

As per several media outlets, the blast has been suspected to be caused by a bomb from the World War II era.

Two youths were digging the ground in Langkhichoi village when they found the bomb, triggering a blast immediately. As per reports, the deceased youths have been identified as siblings Lienkhogin Gangte and Lalsangmoun Gangte.

Notably, a TOI report published November last year stated that “At least 122 bombs, believed to be of World War II-era, were found at Manipur’s Moreh town bordering Myanmar on Tuesday (November 17) morning”.  Further, in April 2017,  18 WWII-era bombs and 600 bullets were found there while digging earth for the construction of a wall.

