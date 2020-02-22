2 LeT militants gunned down in Kashmir’s Anantnag

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to reports, the terrorists opened fire on the security forces in Naina village of Sangam Bijbehara area of the district. “Cordon and search operation was launched in Gundbaba Sangam on Friday evening on specific input about the presence of militants in the area during which two militants of LeT were killed,” IGP of Jammu and Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

Meanwhile, both the bodies have been recovered from the site so far. One of the killed LeT militants has been identified as local commander Furkan.