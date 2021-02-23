2 Lifts, 100-ft Tall Tricolor Unfurled At Silchar Railway Station

In a major boost for better services for the commuters, Northeast Frontier Railways have launched passenger lifts and a 100-feet monumental national flag at the Silchar Railway station on Tuesday.

The inauguration was done by Silchar MP Dr. Rajdeep Roy in the presence if the ADRM of NF railways Surat Jani and Area Manager S Umesh.

“I had a virtual meeting with the NFR GM and other officials and it was agreed that the Silchar station will soon have 100 meter PPE shed for facilitating embarking and de-embarking of passengers. By December this year, a multicusine food court will also come up at the station premise,” Dr Roy was quoted saying in an AT report.

Dr. Roy also said that Union Railways Minister has been brief about the commencement of two inter-city express trains connecting Silchar and linking Rajdhani Express via Agartala to Silchar and Badarpur.