Top StoriesRegional

2 Lifts, 100-ft Tall Tricolor Unfurled At Silchar Railway Station

By Pratidin Bureau
52

In a major boost for better services for the commuters, Northeast Frontier Railways have launched passenger lifts and a 100-feet monumental national flag at the Silchar Railway station on Tuesday.

The inauguration was done by Silchar MP Dr. Rajdeep Roy in the presence if the ADRM of NF railways Surat Jani and Area Manager S Umesh.

“I had a virtual meeting with the NFR GM and other officials and it was agreed that the Silchar station will soon have 100 meter PPE shed for facilitating embarking and de-embarking of passengers. By December this year, a multicusine food court will also come up at the station premise,” Dr Roy was quoted saying in an AT report.

Related News

RTI Activist Seeks Contempt Of Court Proceedings Against…

Nagaland: Harsh Vardhan To Lay Foundation Of Medical College…

Mizoram Assembly Budget Session Begins

Assam: Over 1000 Rebels Give Up Arms

Dr. Roy also said that Union Railways Minister has been brief about the commencement of two inter-city express trains connecting Silchar and linking Rajdhani Express via Agartala to Silchar and Badarpur.

You might also like
Regional

Social Media Message Proves Fatal

Regional

Assam Govt Earns Rs. 30Cr Revenue from Liquor Sale

Top Stories

WB Govt Allows Cinemas, Theatres To Operate From Oct 1

Top Stories

HSLC Results 2020 | Sivasagar Tops The Merit List

Sports

President, PM congratulate Mary Kom

Sports

Basketball Challengers League Begins In Guwahati

Comments
Loading...