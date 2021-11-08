2 Manipur MLAs Join BJP

Two Manipur MLAs from Congress joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday.

The saffron party expressed confidence that it will win the upcoming assembly polls in the state with victory in two-third seats.

Rajkumar Imo Singh, who comes from a notable political family in the state associated with the Congress, and Yamthong Haokip, a Congress MLA, joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the party’s in-charge for Manipur Sambit Patra, PTI reported.

Singh was also elected on a Congress ticket but was expelled from the party for his alleged anti-party activities.

He told reporters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done a lot of work for the country’s prosperity, peace, and stability.

In 2017, Manipur was known for law and order problems, regular blockades, and the divide between its hilly and valley regions but this is no longer so, he said. His father Rajkumar Jaichandra Singh was Manipur’s chief minister and the first Union minister from the state, the PTI added.