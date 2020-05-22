2 More Covid19+ Cases reported in Assam

Assam registered another two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 216. The two persons were at Silchar quarantine centre.

📌Alert ~ Two persons from Silchar quarantine centre are found #COVID19 +. One each from Cachar and Hailakandi.



↗️Total cases 216

↗️Recovered 54

↗️Active cases 155

↗️Deaths 04

↗️Migrated 03



Update 3.10 pm / May 22#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/aGsbNkuVUV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 22, 2020

State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his tweet said, “Alert ~ Two persons from Silchar quarantine centre are found #COVID19 +. One each from Cachar and Hailakandi”

With the new cases, the active cases in the state now stand at 155.

It may be mentioned that the health minister asked the people to stay at home and take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. He said that people need not panic but should stay safe and follow government norms.