2 More Omicron Cases in India Push the Tally to 25

Gujarat reported two more cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 after one South Africa returnee tested positive for the virus on December 4. With the new cases, the total number of cases of the new variant touched 25.

A person who travelled from Zimbabwe to Gujarat’s Jamnagar tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronaviru on December 4. The new cases have been detected in his contacts.

The genome sequencing revealed that the person was infected with the newly discovered Omicron variant.

The South Africa returnee is fully vaccinated. At least 10 people who came in contact with him had been quarantined and tested, reported India Today.

According to Health Ministry officials there are 23 cases of the new variant of Covid-19 and authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

The health officials gave a detailed presentation on the new variant and other issues related to COVID-19 to the parliamentary panel.

Health Secretary, ICMR Director General, and other top officials from the ministry deposed before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health chaired by Ram Gopal Yadav on the issue ‘Challenges posed by Omicron variant of Covid-19’.

