NationalTop Stories

2 NLFT Cadres Held In Tripura

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Two cadres of the National Liberation Front of Tripura– (Biswa Mohan) have been apprehended in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Friday.

Acting on secret information, police nabbed the two NLFT cadres from a vehicle near Dangabari under the Gandacherra sub-division.

The arrestees were identified as Sanjoy Tripura (30) alias Sapre and Akhindra Debbarma (31) alias Shyama.

Related News

Arunachal Locals Surrender Over 2000 Airguns To Shun Hunting

Guwahati: Heroin Worth ₹4 Crores Seized, 3 Held

Renowned Publisher And Writer Mr. Giripad Dev Choudhury No…

Covid-19 Assam: 190 New Cases, 277 Discharges

Two smartphones and cash Rs 15,000 were seized from their possession.

As per reports, both the cadres were allegedly involved in extortion activities in different areas of the district.

Upon interrogation, the two cadres revealed information about two overground workers who were apprehended from the Raishyabari area.

The workers were identified as Bailya Jamatia (28) of Paradise Chowmuhani under Raishyabari police station and Rabi Kumar Tripura (45) of Chailyatoli village under Baghaicherra police station in Rangamati district of Bangladesh.

You might also like
Assam

ASSAM | Vaccination process will complete by August 15: Keshav Mahanta

National

4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Sikkim

Assam

Tripura Introduces New Subsidy Package

Assam

Onion prices rise in Guwahati

Education

Delhi University To Release First Cut-Off List Today

National

Bihar: 11 missing girls likely murdered; CBI finds bundle of bones