2 NLFT Cadres Held In Tripura

Two cadres of the National Liberation Front of Tripura– (Biswa Mohan) have been apprehended in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Friday.

Acting on secret information, police nabbed the two NLFT cadres from a vehicle near Dangabari under the Gandacherra sub-division.

The arrestees were identified as Sanjoy Tripura (30) alias Sapre and Akhindra Debbarma (31) alias Shyama.

Two smartphones and cash Rs 15,000 were seized from their possession.

As per reports, both the cadres were allegedly involved in extortion activities in different areas of the district.

Upon interrogation, the two cadres revealed information about two overground workers who were apprehended from the Raishyabari area.

The workers were identified as Bailya Jamatia (28) of Paradise Chowmuhani under Raishyabari police station and Rabi Kumar Tripura (45) of Chailyatoli village under Baghaicherra police station in Rangamati district of Bangladesh.