2 NLFT-BM Cadres Surrender Before BSF In Tripura

Two cadres of the National Liberation Front of Tripura-Biswamohan (NLFT-BM) on Saturday surrendered before the BSF in Tripura.

The cadres were identified as Khitish Debbarma alias Kwkhwi and Swapan Debbarma alias Bathar, hailing from Tripura’s Khowai district.

While Khitish joined the outfit in 2019, Swapan joined in the year 2020.

Since 2017, around 31 NLFT-BM cadres have surrendered themselves.

The outfit seeks to secede from India and establish an independent Tripuri state and is an active participant in the Insurgency in Northeast India.

Currently, the NLFT is designated as a terrorist organization in India.