2 NSCN Cadres Surrender To Assam Rifles In Arunachal

Two active cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-K (YA) (NSCN-K YA) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland K-2 on Thursday surrendered to the Assam Rifles, ANI reported.

According to Assam Rifles, the two cadres surrendered themselves at Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district.

“Concerted and relentless efforts of the Assam Rifles to convince insurgent cadres to rejoin the mainstream resulted in a surrender of one active cadre each of NSCN-K (YA) & NSCN K-2 at Longding in Arunachal Pradesh,” Assam Rifles tweeted.