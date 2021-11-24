NationalTop Stories

2 NSCN-R Cadres Nabbed In Arunachal

By Pratidin Bureau
In a joint operation, troopers of Assam Rifles and Arunachal police nabbed two cadres of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN)-R in Changlang district.

The cadres have been identified as Wangphik Khosai (20) and Ngongpong Handique (30).  They were allegedly involved in extortion in Changland and Tirap districts of Arunachal Pradesh for the past one year.

They were apprehended based on secret information regarding their presence.

On Sunday, four Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) cadres were nabbed by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.  

