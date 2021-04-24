2 Of 3 Abducted ONGC Employees Rescued

In a major development in the ONGC employees abduction case, two abductees have been rescued in Nagaland’s Mon area on Friday night.

On Tuesday, three ONGC employees were abducted by ULFA-(I) from an ONGC rig site at Lakwa field in Sivasagar district.

As per initial reports, in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles troops rescued the two employees last night.

The rescued employees have been identified as Alakesh Saikia and Mohini Mohan Gogoi.

Reportedly, the rescued employees have been kept in the Assam Rifles headquarters in Mon.

Besides the employees, an AK 47 rifles has also been recovered.

The operation is underway to rescue Retul Saikia.

Meanwhile, on Friday a total of 14 linkmen, who aided the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) in kidnapping the three ONGC employees, were apprehended by Assam police.

More details are awaited