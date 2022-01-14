2 PLA Militants Killed By Para SF In Myanmar

Two militants of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have been gunned down by a team of Indian Para Special Force (SF) in Senam village in Myanmar on Thursday.

As per a report, the neutralized PLA militants were identified as Nongthomba alias Nongdamba and Leichil. They were killed in a firing which lasted around 11 am, one para SF member was also killed.

No senior PLA members were injured in the incident, which occurred when the PLA 252 battalion was completing physical training at the location where they were stationed, the report added.

One AK 47 rifle was found from the deceased para SF personnel.

More details awaited.