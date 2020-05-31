2 Repatriation Flights To reach Ghy on June 2,4

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna informed that two flights from Russia and Ukraine are expected to arrive Guwahati on June 2 and June 4 respectively.

He also informed that flights from the UK, USA, Kyrgyzstan, and Singapore are expected to reach Guwahati in the next phase starting June 14 under Vande Bharat Mission.

Krishna in his tweet said, “Two flights from Russia and Ukraine to Guwahati are expected on 2nd and 4th June respectively. Projected Flights from UK, USA, Kyrgyzstan, and Singapore may be in next phase staring 14 June under Vande Bharat Mission.”

Meanwhile, more than 40,000 Indians have returned to the country in over 230 flights and naval ships under Vande Bharat Mission said Ministry of External Affairs.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) for northeast India, a Jazeera Airways flight with 155 deportees arrived at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Friday evening.

As many as 155 Indians deported by Kuwait landed in Guwahati in Assam on Friday and would be quarantined, officials said.