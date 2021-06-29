2 Severely Injured By Leopard’s Attack in Moran

At Doomur Dolong Tea Garden of Moran in Charaideo district, a leopard has attacked locals of the tea garden leaving two women severely injured.

As per sources, the leopard has attacked the two women this morning while they were busy plucking leaves.

The injured women have been identified as Meghali Patar (29) and Tara Gaur (26) of Doomur Dolong Tea Garden. The injured women have reportedly got major wounds in head, neck, hands and face.

The two injured was initially admitted to the hospital of the Tea Garden but later rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital for further medical surgery.

As per the locals, the leopard has been causing terror in the Tea Garden since the last four months.

