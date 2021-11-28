2 South Africans Test Positive For ‘Omicron’ Variant In Karnataka

Bengaluru Rural Deputy Commissioner K Srinivas said, “From (November) 1 to 26, a total of 94 people have come from South Africa, out of them two have tested positive for regular Covid-19. So people need not worry”.

Two South African nationals have tested positive for the new variant ‘Omicron’ in Karnataka on Saturday. Meanwhile, the samples taken from the two of them have been sent for further tests to ascertain about the variant, PTI reported, quoting a top official.

The official further informed that the two have been quarantined, assuring that there was no need to worry. The news comes amid fears of the new variant termed a variant of “concern”.

Fresh restrictions were imposed in Maharashtra a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified Omicron (B.1.1.529) as a variant of “concern”. All travellers into the state from any international destinations will be governed by directions of the central government while all domestic travellers should either be fully vaccinated or carry RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours, according to the latest guidelines issued.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier today chaired a meeting with top officials to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country. He was briefed about the progress in the vaccination drive and about the newly discovered variant of the coronavirus.

