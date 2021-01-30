2 Spotted In CCTV After Blast Near Israel Embassy

In a major development in the Israel Embassy bomb explosion case, police sources have informed that according to the CCTV footage two persons were dropped by a cab at the site. However, it is yet to be confirmed if the suspected individuals have any role in the explosion.

As per an ANI report, the Delhi Police Special Cell contacted the cab driver and enquired about the two commuters. Police are drawing out the pictures of the two on the basis of inputs gathered from the cab driver.

Furthermore, the report stated that the sources have confirmed ammonium nitrate was used for the explosion.

“The forensic team has got evidence of the usage of ammonium nitrate for the blast which caused a small trench at the site,” sources were quoted in the report.

Moreover, a separate CCTV footage, a half-burnt pink scarf, an envelope addressed to Israel Ambassador from the blast site, and a hidden camera behind a tree was were recovered.