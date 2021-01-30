Top StoriesNational

2 Spotted In CCTV After Blast Near Israel Embassy

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Associated Press
50

In a major development in the Israel Embassy bomb explosion case, police sources have informed that according to the CCTV footage two persons were dropped by a cab at the site. However, it is yet to be confirmed if the suspected individuals have any role in the explosion.

As per an ANI report, the Delhi Police Special Cell contacted the cab driver and enquired about the two commuters. Police are drawing out the pictures of the two on the basis of inputs gathered from the cab driver.

Furthermore, the report stated that the sources have confirmed ammonium nitrate was used for the explosion.

Related News

At least 10 Killed in Road Accident at Agra-Moradabad…

Heroin Worth ₹29.60 Lakh Seized In Mizoram

Ranji Trophy Scrapped For First Time In 87 Years

Guwahati: Unemployed Man Sets Himself Afire, Dies

“The forensic team has got evidence of the usage of ammonium nitrate for the blast which caused a small trench at the site,” sources were quoted in the report.

Moreover, a separate CCTV footage, a half-burnt pink scarf, an envelope addressed to Israel Ambassador from the blast site, and a hidden camera behind a tree was were recovered.

You might also like
World

India boycotts China’s BRI

National

28 Punjab Trains Cancelled For Farmer Protests

National

Collective Responsibility To Implement NEP: PM Modi

National

All airspace close to the border with Pak shut down indefinitely

National

SC issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi

Regional

29 Die of AES in Assam, 190 Infected

Comments
Loading...