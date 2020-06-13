2 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Kulgam

Two terrorists were killed on Saturday by Indian security forces during a gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

In a report by The Hindustan Times states, the bodies of the terrorists have been recovered from the encounter spot in the Nipora area of Kulgam district, according to police officials.

It was a joint operation, which was carried out at midnight by the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the local police.

Sixteen terrorists have been killed in encounters in the last week. Dilbag Singh, Jammu and Kashmir’s director general of police (DGP), has said that 88 terrorists have been killed this year in around 36 operations.

The search and cordon operation took place after a civilian was killed when Pakistani security forces violated the ceasefire and targeted Indian Army posts along the Line of Control.