2 UKLA (MC) Militants Nabbed In Manipur

Two active militants of the United Kuki Liberation Army (Military Council) have been arrested by troopers of Assam Rifles from Manipur’s Churachandpur district.
As per a report, the militants were involved in extortion activities in the region.
Security forces, based on specific inputs, conducted an operation and nabbed the duo.
During the operation, a printed and signed “demand” letter being used for illegal extortion was recovered along with 11 SP tablets.
UKLA (MC) is a newly formed “non-Suspension of Operation (SoO)” insurgent group.
The arrested UKLA (MC) militants have been identified as Letjakai Touthang, self-styled “finance secretary” of the outfit, and Sominhao Touthang, self-styled “home secretary”. Both hail from Churachandpur district.