Top StoriesNational

2 UKLA (MC) Militants Nabbed In Manipur

By Pratidin Bureau
38

Two active militants of the United Kuki Liberation Army (Military Council) have been arrested by troopers of Assam Rifles from Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

As per a report, the militants were involved in extortion activities in the region.

Also Read: Former Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta Hospitalized
Related News

Former Assam CM Prafulla Mahanta Hospitalized

Aligarh Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 22, 28 Critical

Shiva Thapa, Amit Panghal Storm Into Asian Boxing…

IMA Challenges Ramdev for Open Debate Over Allopathy…

Security forces, based on specific inputs, conducted an operation and nabbed the duo.

During the operation, a printed and signed “demand” letter being used for illegal extortion was recovered along with 11 SP tablets.

UKLA (MC) is a newly formed “non-Suspension of Operation (SoO)” insurgent group.

The arrested UKLA (MC) militants have been identified as Letjakai Touthang, self-styled “finance secretary” of the outfit, and Sominhao Touthang, self-styled “home secretary”. Both hail from Churachandpur district.

Also Read: Shiva Thapa, Amit Panghal Storm Into Asian Boxing Championship
You might also like
World

US: Air Force Jet Crashes After Mid-Air Collision

Assam

Assam I-Day | 13 officers conferred police medals

Assam

Assam Nurses’ protest disrupts work at hospitals

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan honoured by European Union

Top Stories

Cachar man tested Positive for Covid-19 | Tally reaches 97

Assam

IIT Guwahati initiates study to predict the rate of Covid-19 infections

Comments
Loading...