2 Vehicles Carrying Illegal Wood Seized By Bokakhat Police

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Illegal Wood Carrying Vehicles Seized
REPRESENTATIVE

In an operation conducted by Bokakhat police on Saturday morning, two wood-carrying vehicles were seized.

In the operation conducted at Bokakhat in Assam’s Golaghat district, the police seized the two vehicles registration numbers AS 05 C 8238 and AS 03 CC 1630 respectively that were carrying illegal timber reportedly worth lakhs.

Meanwhile, the drivers of the vehicles fled the vehicles at the sight of approaching police officials.

Related News

Assam: Wild Elephant Carcass Recovered, Died Due To…

1 Drugs Peddler Injured In Firing With Police In Biswanath

Assam: Dead Body Of 1 Recovered In Rangjuli

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of Ganga Expressway In UP

ALSO READ: 1 Drugs Peddler Injured In Firing With Police In Biswanath

You might also like
National

Incessant rains wreak havoc in Mumbai

Assam

Guwahati: Woman robbed of Rs. 7 lakh

Assam

Massive fire guts 20 shops in Tezpur

National

BREAKING: NCB Summons Ananya Pandey For Questioning, Raids SRK’s House

Top Stories

Assam Singer Vitali Das Admitted To ICU After Testing COVID +ve

Assam

LPG Crisis May Hit Assam