2 Vehicles Carrying Illegal Wood Seized By Bokakhat Police

In an operation conducted by Bokakhat police on Saturday morning, two wood-carrying vehicles were seized.

In the operation conducted at Bokakhat in Assam’s Golaghat district, the police seized the two vehicles registration numbers AS 05 C 8238 and AS 03 CC 1630 respectively that were carrying illegal timber reportedly worth lakhs.

Meanwhile, the drivers of the vehicles fled the vehicles at the sight of approaching police officials.

ALSO READ: 1 Drugs Peddler Injured In Firing With Police In Biswanath