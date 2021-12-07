2 Women Caught In Nagaon With 72 Containers Of Heroin

In the ongoing campaign against drugs by the Assam Police, two women were arrested on Tuesday from Nagaon district in Assam. Large quantities of heroin were reportedly recovered from them by the police.

In an operation conducted by the Haibor village police, two women were arrested from Naramari in Assam’s Nagaon district.

One of them, a youth identified as one Mainul Haque, was reportedly able to escape from the police. The two women, who were held, have been identified as Marjina Khatun and Taslima Khatun.

In the bust, the police reportedly recovered 72 containers of heroin from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police had reportedly acted on information received to raid the residence of one Asadul Islam. The two women were caught red-handed trying to hide the heroin containers in a box.

