2 Writers From Assam Receive Sahitya Akademi Award 2020 For Translation

The Sahitya Akademi Award 2020 for translation has been announced today on September 18, Saturday.

The award has been presented to Mr. Diganta Biswa Sarma for translation of the book “Foundation of Indian Culture”.

The Sahitya Akademi Award for translation has also been presented to Kameshwar Brahma for his work in Bodo language.

The Sahitya Akademi Award is a literary honour in India, which the Sahitya Akademi, India’s National Academy of Letters, annually confers on writers of the most outstanding books of literary merit published in any of the 24 major Indian languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution recognised by the Sahitya Akademi, New Delhi.

The award comprises a plaque and a cash prize of ₹ 1,00,000. The award’s purpose is to recognise and promote excellence in Indian writing and also acknowledge new trends.

