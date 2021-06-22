20-22 Cr Covid Vaccines From Next Month: Centre Reassures

The Centre on Tuesday said that India has the capacity to administer 1.25 crores Covid vaccine doses a day and asserted that around 20-22 crore doses will be administered next month.

Chairperson of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI) Dr N.K. Arora made the announcement considering a record 85 lakh doses administered across the country till Monday midnight under new vaccination policy, in which Centre is procuring 75 per cent of domestically available vaccines for free jabs to the 18-plus population.

A Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHF) statement quoting Arora said, “Our aim is to vaccinate at least one crore people every day. Our capacity is such that we will easily be able to administer 1.25 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine every day.”

“This target is especially achievable in the wake of good support from private sector, and this was proved on the very first day when revised guidelines came into force.”

The NTAGI Chairperson assured that there won’t be any issue regarding availability of vaccine. “We will have around 20-22 crore doses next month.”

“There will not be any issue regarding vaccine supply.”

Arora also assured that the health infrastructure is well spread out to ensure that the vaccination drive reaches every corner of the country, including the hilly, tribal and very sparsely populated areas.

Speaking how India has been successful in the past as well, Arora said: “This is not unprecedented. In one week, we give polio vaccines to around 17 crore children. So, when India decides to do something, we are able to achieve it.”

India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive is becoming a prime example of how public and private sectors can join together to better address and solve problems faced by the nation, he added.