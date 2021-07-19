20 BSF Troops Arrived From Nagaland Test Covid +VE In Gujarat

Twenty Border Security Force (BSF) jawans who landed at Palanpur in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district earlier this month from Nagaland have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

The district epidemic officer was quoted as saying to several media outlets, that the 20 jawans, who are asymptomatic and are recuperating in Tharad town, were part of a 450-strong BSF contingent that had arrived here on July 3.

“Seven jawans tested positive in the first batch of tests conducted before the contingent was to be deployed at the border. Subsequent tests found 13 more jawans with the infection. We isolated these 20 in a hostel and they are doing well. We have sent samples to a laboratory in Gandhinagar to find out the virus variant,” Garg was quoted as saying in a PTI report.