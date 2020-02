A massive fire broke out at Harijan Colony area in Dibrugarh on Saturday morning. The fire gutted as many as twenty houses in the area.

After the fire broke out, locals gathered at the spot and informed about it to Fire and Emergency Services. The fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately after the fire broke out.

However, no casualties were reported so far from the area. Locals suspected that electric short-circuit has led to the fire.

(More details awaited)