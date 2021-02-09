20 Houses Torched, 3 Injured In Assam-Mizoram Border Clash

Amidst the prolonged ongoing border dispute between Assam and Mizoram, miscreants reportedly from the Mizoram side set as many as 20 houses on fire along the border area of Kosurtol in Hailakandi on Tuesday evening.

As per initial reports, a clash between the locals from both ends during the day has left at least three people injured. The wounded have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The tension erupted further leading to the torching of houses belonging to residents from Assam side of the border.

The incident has primarily occurred in the inner liner forests of the Kosurtol area that is located at the Assam-Mizoram border along Hailakandi.

Katlicherra MLA Suzam Uddin Laskar expressed disappointment and alleged that Mizoram in spite of being a small state continues to occupy land and even issue land pattas, while, the Assam government has failed to protect its own forestlands situated along the border.

Meanwhile, police and district administration authorities of both states were present at the site of the incident to take stock of the situation.

An investigation is underway and more details are awaited.