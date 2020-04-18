20 Indian Navy Personnel Test Positive of COVID-19

At least 20 Indian Navy personnel have tested positive of COVID-19, ringing the alarm bells for the military at a time.

The navy men have been admitted to naval hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbai’s Colaba, informed the navy officials.

While this is the first reported case of COVID-19 in the Indian Navy, eight positive cases of the virus have been reported from the Army.

Army Chief General M.M. Naravane on Friday said that they have only eight positive cases in the entire Indian Army out of which two are doctors and one nursing assistant.

However, the army personnel who have not come in contact with any COVD-19 positive person are being moved to units with two special trains- from Bengaluru to Jammu and from Bengaluru to Guwahati.

As US Navy is struggling with increasing COVID-19 cases, Indian Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh had stressed that it is vital to ensure that operational assets such as warships and submarines remain free of the virus and the navy is combat-ready at all times.

In a 15-minute-long video message to naval personnel on April 9, the Indian Navy chief had told his men that while they should hope for the best, the navy should plan for the worst.

“We need to be ready for the worst-case scenario and to my mind, it will be a long battle,” the navy chief had said.

The armed forces have taken a raft of preventive measures to stop the spread of coronavirus within their ranks.

These include cancellation of all non-essential training, conferences, and travel; a freeze on postings and foreign assignments; avoiding any assembly that involves more than 50 personnel; postponing of all courses for officers; and encouraging personnel to work from home wherever possible.