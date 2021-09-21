20 New Ships To Be Brought To Assam: Chandra Mohan Patowary

Transport minister of Assam, Chandra Mohan Patowary announced on Tuesday that 20 new ships will be brought in Assam newly.

The minister made the announcement while addressing the people at the Trade festival in Kalakshetra today.

As informed by Patowary, three ships have already been sent to Majuli.

Chandra Mohan Patowary has also informed that Navy training centre will be set up in Assam.

Professionally trained sailors crew are being brought to Assam, said Chandra Mohan Patowary.

Marking the 75 Anniversary of Independence, trade festival has been organised in Kalakshetra on Tuesday in Guwahati.

Various entrepreneurs across Northeast have participated in the trade festival organised at Kalakshetra today.

Through this trade festival, tea and indigenous food of Assam is aimed at taking it to the world market.

Not only confined to food and the famous beverage of Assam, but also aimed to take indigenous clothing to the world market.

The minister further informed that the sailors can start sailing the ships once the training centre is set up.