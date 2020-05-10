On Mother’s Day, we bring to you 20 proud mothers of Indian luminaries:
- Ujjala Padukone, mother of Deepika Padukone
2. Neetu Kapoor, mother of Ranbir Kapoor
3. Madhu Chopra, mother of Priyanka Chopra
4. Jaya Bachchan, mother of Abhishek Bachchan
5. Putlibai Gandhi, mother of Mahatma Gandhi
6. Swarooprani Thussu, mother of Jawaharlal Nehru
7. Vidyavati, mother of Shaheed Bhagat Singh
8. Prabhavati Devi, mother of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
9. Kamala Nehru, mother of Indira Gandhi
10. Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
11. Geeta Kejriwal, mother of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
12. Ashiamma Jainulabiddin, mother of APJ Abdul Kalam
13. Prem Lata Peshawaria, mother of Kiran Bedi
14. Teji Bachchan, mother of Amitabh Bachchan
15. Raj Kumari Lajwanti, mother of Kapil Dev Nikhanj
16. Rajni Tendulkar, mother of Sachin Tendulkar
17. Shevanti Mangeshkar, mother of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle
18. Suprabha Ray, mother of Satyajit Ray
19. Lateef Fatima Khan, mother of Shah Rukh Khan
20. Daya Kaur, mother of Geeta and Babita Phogat