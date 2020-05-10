EntertainmentNationalTop Stories

20 proud mothers of Indian luminaries

By Pratidin Bureau
On Mother’s Day, we bring to you 20 proud mothers of Indian luminaries:

  1. Ujjala Padukone, mother of Deepika Padukone

2. Neetu Kapoor, mother of Ranbir Kapoor

3. Madhu Chopra, mother of Priyanka Chopra

4. Jaya Bachchan, mother of Abhishek Bachchan

5. Putlibai Gandhi, mother of Mahatma Gandhi

6. Swarooprani Thussu, mother of Jawaharlal Nehru

7. Vidyavati, mother of Shaheed Bhagat Singh

8. Prabhavati Devi, mother of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

9. Kamala Nehru, mother of Indira Gandhi

10. Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

11. Geeta Kejriwal, mother of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

12. Ashiamma Jainulabiddin, mother of APJ Abdul Kalam

13. Prem Lata Peshawaria, mother of Kiran Bedi

14. Teji Bachchan, mother of Amitabh Bachchan

15. Raj Kumari Lajwanti, mother of Kapil Dev Nikhanj

16. Rajni Tendulkar, mother of Sachin Tendulkar

17. Shevanti Mangeshkar, mother of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle

18. Suprabha Ray, mother of Satyajit Ray

19. Lateef Fatima Khan, mother of Shah Rukh Khan

20. Daya Kaur, mother of Geeta and Babita Phogat

