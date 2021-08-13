20 Retired Journalists To Receive Pension From Assam Govt
Assam Government has announced pension to 20 retired journalists on Friday, August 13.
According to sources, the twenty retired journalists will receive an amount of Rs 8000 per month as pension from now on.
The pension is said to come into effect from the month of April of the current year.
As per the sources, the list of journalists who will be receiving pensions are-
- Prashant Jyoti Baruah of Kamrup City
- Inakshi Saikia Baruah of Kamrup City
- Manoj Kumar Bhattacharya of Kamrup City
- Kushal Saikia of Kamrup City
- Khagen Vaishya of Baksa.
- Lalit Chandra Bora of Jorhat
- Tarun Borah of Sonitpur
- Vedbrata Dev Mishra of Kamrup Metro
- Lachit Sharma of Sonitpur
- Nrippen Chandra Keot of Nagaon
- Roheshwar Chirang of Kamrup (M)
- Shivan Prasad Nath of Dima Hasao
- Deepak Ranjan Nath of Hailakandi
- Vashishtnarayan Pandey of Kamrup (M)
- Vikas Chakraborty of Cachar
- Dhiren Deka of Tinsukia
- Puranlal Thakur of Kamrup (M)
- Anil Chandra Das of Kamrup (M)
- Utsav Pathak of Kamrup (M)