The District administration of South Salmara Mankachar district has launched an eviction drive at Bhimpara, in Mankachar In this eviction process by district administration more than 200 families have been evicted.

Official alleged that the families, which have been evicted have illegally encroached government land.

On January 10, the district administration evicted more than 40 shops at Sukhasar Fattapara market, in Mankachar.