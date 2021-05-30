Top StoriesAssamCovid 19

200 ICU Beds To Come Up For COVID Patients In GMCH: Assam CM

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and said 200 ICU beds will be operational for Covid-19 patients by the second week of June.

Earlier last week, the Chief Minister had also announced the setting up of 300 ICU beds for Covid patients at Sarusajai Stadium.

However, Dr. Sarma in a presser today said that more doctors and medical professionals will be required to cater 500 ICU beds.

In this connection, Dr. Sarma informed that a meeting was held with the Principal of GMCH and other faculties and have instructed them to take decisions accordingly.

gmch himanta

The Chief Minster being hopeful, also assured, that by June 7, the Covid situation in the state especially in Guwahati should get better.

Other Key Highlights of the Press Briefing:

  • Oxygen Express will bring oxygen carrying containers to Assam twice a week.
  • DRDO 2G drug for Covid patients have become operational and will be administered on 13 patients at GMCH.
  • The use of Baricitinib will be increased for Covid patients. Notably, 700,000 doses of Baricitinib, a medicine used in the treatment of Covid-19, were delivered by US to India on Wednesday last.
  • There is a shortage of vaccines for the age group of 18-44. Only 20,000 to 25,000 doses are available.
  • In June, over seven lakh vaccines will be available in the state. The number is 30 per cent more than the total vaccines received in May.
  • In July, 50 per cent more vaccines will be supplied, and from August onwards there will be surplus amount of doses available.
