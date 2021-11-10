2000 Gir Cows Likely To Be Inducted In Assam: Garukhati MLA

A team under the leadership of MLA and chairman of Garukhati in Assam’s Darrang, Padma Hazarika, met Gujarat Minister of Agriculture and Veterinary Raghavji Patel in connection to the induction of 2,000 Gir Cows into Assam for the Garukhati Project.

In the discussion, it was confirmed that atleast 500 of these cows will be inducted in the state by March 2022.

Assam Agricultre Director Vinod Seshan and Veterinary Dr Purnanda Konwar along with a team of veterinary doctors also accompanied MLA Padma Hazarika.

Moreover, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel on the same lines.

Notably, the state budget earmarked Rs. 9.6 crore for the agriculture project, which is called the Garukhuti Project. The project would promote afforestation and agricultural activities.