20,000 Yaba Tablets Worth ₹1 Crore Seized In Karimganj

In yet another effort to curb drug menace, an intel team of Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam police seized 20,000 Yaba tablets worth rupees one crore in Karimganj.

Acting on a tip off, the search operation team of 7 Bn BSF and Karimganj police, intercepted an auto rickshaw coming from Karimganj town to Balia area near Sharnibari market in the district. The suspect carrying the seized items fled the scene due to pitch darkness, but dropped a packet comprising the Yaba tablets.

Meanwhile, a team of Karimganj police along with the officer in-charged reached on the spot and searched the packet and recovered 20,000 Yaba tablets amounting to rupees one crore.

Further investigation is underway.