2002 Godhra Tragedy: Prime Accused Rafik Hussain Nabbed After 19 Years

Prime accused in the 2002 Godhra Sabarmati train coach burning case, Rafik Hussain Bhatuk, was arrested by Godhra police on Friday after almost 19 years.

As per reports, Bhatuk, who used to sell fruits for a living, was apprehended after he returned to the state after quite a long time. His house was raided by a Special Operations Group (SOG) in Godhra town after receiving specific information.

In February 27, 2002, at least 59 “karsevaks” were burned to death after the Godhra bound train they were in was torched by a mob. It is considered as one of the worst communal riots in the history of Gujarat and India as a whole.

“Bhatuk was part of the core group of the accused who had hatched the entire conspiracy, incited the mob and even arranged petrol to torch the train compartment. He fled to Delhi immediately after his name cropped up during investigation. He was facing murder and rioting charges among others,” Superintendent of Police Leena Patil told PTI.

“He was involved in pelting stones on the compartment and pouring petrol inside before it was set on fire by other accused,” she added.

Further, the SP said three more prime accused – Salim Ibrahim Badam aka Salim Panwala, Shaukat Charkha and Abdulmajid Yousuf Mitha still remain untraceable and are believed to be hiding in Pakistan.