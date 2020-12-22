2018-19 State Budget A Sheer Failure: Ripun Bora

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora reacted on various topics about the 2018-19 financial budget placed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government which was approved in the State Assembly in 2018.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Bora said that the BJP government has failed to make out their promises stated in the state budget. He said that there were 26 big promises in the 18-19 financial budget. Congress has already reviewed first two budget which he term as a failure.

The marks of the failure of the state budget for the financial year 18-19 have been discussed in the assembly by the opposition party.

The 2018-19 budget which was placed by the state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma include health insurance scheme “Atal Amrit Yojona” for all class of the people but the scheme has been a failure as the state government cannot pay the amount to the company who allotted the cards. It may be stated that the scheme was launched to provide cashless treatment and coverage of critical care targeting the BPL population and Low Income. It also aims at making treatment at an affordable ratecand also to limit the disastrous financial impact that households often experience due low budget.

The APCC president also slammed the BJP government as they cannot fulfill the promises made in the budget of constructing 6 new medical colleges for cancer patients and 11 civil hospitals in various places in Assam.

“The government said that the hospitals and colleges will be completed in 2019 but ended up with only foundation laying stone,” said Bora.

“The government also promised to set up 10 law colleges in the state but have not started even a single one. They also give assurance to 9 colleges to be set up in minority inhabited areas but all words went in vain as their promises showed as fake promises,” Bora added.