Top StoriesWorld

2020 Nobel Prize For Economics Awarded To Paul Milgrom & Robert Wilson

By Pratidin Bureau
76

The Nobel Peace Prize for Economics was jointly awarded to economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson on Monday for their research into auctions.

Accoridng to Royal Swedish Academy, Paul Milgrom is a professor of humanities and sciences while Robert Wilson is an emeritus professor of management at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. They both had done pioneering work in auction theory, which helped develop better real-world transactions in everything from home-buying to government sales of radio spectrum.

The ceremony was live-streamed on the institute’s website.

Related News

Diban Deka Sent To 14 Day Judicial Custody

Ex-AASU Leader Simanta Thakuria Condemns New Alliance

NEET Result To Be Declared on Oct 16

Actor-Turned Politician Khushbu Sundar Joins BJP

The Nobel Prize Committee took to twitter to announce the same.

“The 2020 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson ‘for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats’,” it tweeted.

The committee said the men were honored for theoretical insights into developing the best rules for bidding and for establishing the final price.

Wilson, 83, developed a theory explaining the tendency of successful bidders to place bids lower than their own estimate of the item’s value to themselves or other buyers, because they feared paying too much.

Milgrom, 72, developed a more general theory of auctions involving values that vary between bidders. After analyzing bidding strategies in several popular auctions, he showed the best format to be one in which bidders learn more about each other’s estimated values during bidding.

Previously,  a total of 84 laureates had received the prize, known formally as The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel

You might also like
Top Stories

ISRO To Launch Venus Mission In 2025

Top Stories

NRC: Assam govt. relax rules

Regional

ST Status | Sarania slams orgs for ‘prolonged silence’

National

Four terrorists killed, policeman martyred in J&K encounter

Regional

CAB: Amit Shah to meet NE CMs

National

Pakistan war propaganda targets Nagaland: Report

Comments
Loading...