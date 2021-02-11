2,072 Indians Abroad Died Of COVID

2,072 Indians succumbed to coronavirus in various countries, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday in Rajya Sabha.

The highest death counts were reported in Saudi Arabia with 906 cases, followed by 375 in United Arab Emirates, 369 in Kuwait,166 in Oman, 48 in Bahrain, and 34 in Qatar. Around 8.5 million Indians reside in the Gulf region.



The minister also said that 23 Indians each died in Sudan and Nigeria, 15 in Italy, seven in France, nine in Nepal, six in Iran and seven in Iraq.