20th Prag Cine Awards on Jan 30

The Mega Cinematic Awards show, Prag Cine Awards will be held on January 30, 2021, at USTM, Meghalaya. The theme for this year’s award ceremony is- ‘Once Upon a Time in Jollywood.’

It is worth mentioning that like previous years, this year too, the award ceremony will be organized in a much larger grandeur comprising the entire Northeast.

The awards will be presented in various categories among a list of movies censored in the year 2020 in Assamese and other languages. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to the critically acclaimed Manipuri Director Aribam Syam Sarma who debuted as an actor in the first Manipuri film ‘Matamgi Manipur’.

The Global Icon Award will be presented to the much critically acclaimed Actor Adil Hussain.

The Prag Cine Award has entered 20th year. Started in 2003, the award ceremony has been vehemently trying its best to foster and cultivate the cultural aspect of Assamese community through this award ceremony.

The award ceremony will be organized by maintaining the COVID-19 protocols.