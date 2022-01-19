People Aged Between 21-30 Years Mostly Infected with COVID-19: Dr. Abhijit Sarma

The Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr. Abhijit Sarma on Wednesday said that most of the COVID-19 cases in Guwahati have been reported from Chandmari, Rajgarh, Basistha.

He said that this time people aged between 21-30 years have mostly been infected with the virus. 19.72 percent of people from this category have been infected with the virus. The second highest infected persons are from the age category between 51-60 years with 16.70 percent while the people aged between 31-40 years have been infected with third highest number with 14.03 percent.

Dr. Abhijit Sarma further stated that 563 patients have been admitted to GMCH from January 1 to January 18 out of which 451 are fully vaccinated and 49 people have taken the first dose while 402 are vaccinated with the second dose.

Dr. Abhijit Sarma also informed that 12 patients at GMCH succumbed to the disease in the third wave.

He urged the people to follow the COVID-19 protocols in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

The GMCH Superintendent also said that the state will witness 10,000 cases daily.

Meanwhile, Assam on Tuesday reported 8072 cases breaking all the previous records. The daily positivity rate stood at 12.62 percent.

ALSO READ: Assam: Woman Brutally Murdered, 2 Men Critically Injured In Attack