21 Arrested In Minority Scholarship Scam

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested 21 teachers across the state for embezzlement of minority students scholarship funds.

Addressing the media, Inspector General of Police of CID Surendra Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of CID Lachit Barua, SSP CID Vivekananda Das, SP of CID Rakesh Reddy revealed details of the investigation and stated that around misappropriation of rupees ten crores was carried out in the pre-matriculation scholarship fund.

According to the top CID officials, a team of 51 police personnel is presently conducting an investigation in different districts in the state in this connection.

During the raids today, seven accused each has been apprehended from Goalpara and Darrang, six from Kamrup metro, and one from Dhubri, the officials said.

Out of the 21 accused, two of them are women, four are head-teachers, three are owners of CSP, one teacher, two inspectors of school in the education department, and ten brokers, the officials added.

Furthermore, three laptops, 217 photographs, 104 certificates, and eleven passbooks have been seized as well, the officials said.

The investigation in the alleged scam was conducted by the CID after a complaint was registered by one Mamud Hassan.