21-Day-Old Baby Succumbs To Covid In Dibrugarh

In a tragic incident, a 21-day old baby succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

As per reports, the baby belonged to Chabua and was admitted to AMCH for other health issues. The gender of the baby is yet to be revealed.

So far 6 children have succumbed to the virus in AMC H, and currently, 18 children are undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

Overall, 94 children in the district have undergone treatment at the hospital for Covid-19 since the outbreak of the first wave of the fatal pandemic.

As of Saturday evening, the district reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 and in the last ten days the active cases in the district is 1173.