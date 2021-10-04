Assam: 21 TET Teachers Arrested For Forging Academic Certificates

At least 21 TET teachers out of 36 have been arrested by sleuths of CID for allegedly working in government schools by providing fake academic credentials, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Monday.

“As of Monday morning, 21 out of 36 TET teachers have been arrested by the CID. The operation is underway and the rest will be nabbed soon,” CM Sarma told reporters.

He also said a nexus of fake degree and certificate course providers in Assam might also get unearthed after the arrest of the remaining teachers.

As per reports, these teachers were recruited in various government schools in BTR.

Earlier on Sunday, the CID had arrested these 21 teachers from various places in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri districts.

So far, 18 fake TET teachers have been produced at the CID HQ.