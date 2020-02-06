2165 tickets already sold for Filmfare Awards

2165 tickets have been bought by spectators so far and remaining tickets are expected to be sold soon. A total of 7006 tickets to be sold for the gala event.

The most prestigious and glamorous cine awards – the Filmfare Awards — will be held in the ‘Gateway to the Northeast’— Guwahati on February 15. This is the very first time ever that the gala event will be held out of Mumbai.

Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) Chairman Jayanta Malla Barua said that the sole purpose of holding the Filmfare Awards function in Guwahati is to promote Assam’s huge tourism potential by involving Bollywood. He said since the State will give all logistics to the organizer, the event will highlight Assam as one of the best tourist destinations in India.

Tickets ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3 lakh can be availed at Book My Show. Assam Tourism will be the Destination Partner of the event, Barua said.

At least 2165 tickets already sold in Book My Show. While 35% of the total tickets will be available on Awesome Assam’s official website from Saturday, Barua added.

The Filmfare Awards are presented annually by The Times Group to honour both artistic and technical excellence of professionals in the Hindi language film industry of India. The Filmfare ceremony is one of the oldest film events in India.