22 Afghan Commandos Mercilessly Executed By Taliban As They Surrender

As many as 22 Afghan commandos were mercilessly executed by Taliban fighters after they surrendered before them, CNN reported.

In a video that surfaced online, several commandos of Afghan special forces can be seen asked to surrender amid cries of ‘Allahu Akbar’. They were mercilessly shot down soon after.

As per the report, the killings took place on June 16 in Dawlat Abad town, Faryab province, which is close to Afghanistan’s border with Turkmenistan.

CNN said that it had obtained and verified several videos of the incident and has also spoken to witnesses.

The Red Cross has also confirmed that the bodies of 22 commandos were retrieved.

According to the witnesses, the Afghan commandoes ran out of ammunition when they were surrounded by Taliban fighters during a fierce gunfight.

“The commandos were surrounded by the Taliban. Then they brought them into the middle of the street and shot them all,” one of the witness said.