22 Afghan Commandos Mercilessly Executed By Taliban As They Surrender

By Pratidin Bureau on July 13, 2021

As many as 22 Afghan commandos were mercilessly executed by Taliban fighters after they surrendered before them, CNN reported.

In a video that surfaced online, several commandos of Afghan special forces can be seen asked to surrender amid cries of ‘Allahu Akbar’. They were mercilessly shot down soon after.

As per the report, the killings took place on June 16 in Dawlat Abad town, Faryab province, which is close to Afghanistan’s border with Turkmenistan.

CNN said that it had obtained and verified several videos of the incident and has also spoken to witnesses.

The Red Cross has also confirmed that the bodies of 22 commandos were retrieved. 

According to the witnesses, the Afghan commandoes ran out of ammunition when they were surrounded by Taliban fighters during a fierce gunfight.

“The commandos were surrounded by the Taliban. Then they brought them into the middle of the street and shot them all,” one of the witness said.

Also Read: 63% Of Assam Population Holds Aadhaar Card: Ranjeet Dass
afghan commandosTaliban
Related Posts

Guwahati: NCC To be Introduced As Subject In Colleges

Prime Accused In ONGC Kidnapping Case Injured In Police Firing

63% Of Assam Population Holds Aadhaar Card: Ranjeet Dass

India’s 1st COVID-19 Patient Infected with the Virus Again

Assam Police Apprehends Rhino Poacher At Manipur

Serum Institute To Manufacture Sputnik Vaccine In September

Delta Variant Becoming Dominant Covid-19 Strain Worldwide: WHO