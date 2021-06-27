22 Bollywood Artists, Bigg Boss Ex-Contestant Arrested In Rave Party Bust

Maharashtra police on Saturday busted a high-profile rave party in Nasik and arrested 22 Bollywood artists including actors, choreographers and a former contestant of popular reality show Bigg Boss, who were present there.

According to a report, the arrested individuals include 2 prominent choreographers, a former Bigg Boss contestant, and 4 actresses of the Bollywood and South Indian film industry.

The report stated that the arrestees were celebrating the birthday of a cricket bookie at a bunglow in Igatpuri.

During the raid, narcotic substances and cash were recovered. People were seen consuming alcohol and other intoxicants which were being served illegally.

“22 persons, including 12 women were arrested and several types of drugs and cash seized from their possession after the police busted an alleged rave party at a private bungalow in the Igatpuri hill station of Nashik district of Maharashtra,” The Superintendent of Police (SP), Nashik Rural police, Sachin Patil told ANI.

“All has been taken into custody and further investigation is on, during the initial investigation it has been found that out of 12 women 5 to 6 women are actresses from the Bollywood film industry and south films. It is also known that one the female is ex-contestant of famous reality show big boss,” he added.

He further said that the arrestees will undergo medical examination.

