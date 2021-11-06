22 Congress Leader Joins BJP In Barpeta

Several Congress leaders have reportedly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Barpeta on Saturday.

According to sources, a total number of twenty-two Congress leaders have joined the BJP party.

The leaders who have joined the BJP have accused that the Congress party has been indulging in communal politics for a long time.

Among these Congress leaders who joined the BJP party, one is reportedly from the Trinamool Congress party.

Additionally, some students of Madhav Choudhury College have also joined the BJP party.

Since the beginning of the year, many Congress leaders have joined the BJP party.

Also Read: Barpeta Jail Prisoner Commits Suicide Inside Prison