22 Rhinos Killed By Poachers In Last 5 Years In Assam: Forest Minister

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Assam environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Wednesday informed that at least 22 one-horned rhinos were killed by poachers in the last five years.

He made the statement in a written reply to a query by AIUDF MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal in the Assam Assembly.

However, the data provided by the government showed that the number of such poaching incident is decreasing every year.

In 2017, nine rhinos were killed, seven in 2018, three in 2019, two in 2020 and one in 2021, Suklabaidya said.

Further, 644 poachers were arrested till June 1, and 25 cases were registered against them, he added.

He also informed that the state government has constituted 10 fast-track session courts for speedy trials for such poaching incidents.

